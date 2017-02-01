DUBAI Feb 1 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
dismissed his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump as a political
novice on Wednesday, stepping up criticism of Washington's
temporary travel ban on Iranians and citizens of six other
Muslim-majority countries
"Today is not time for separating people," Rouhani said in a
speech broadcast live on state television.
Trump signed an order on Friday suspending the entry of
people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen
for at least 90 days. Admission of all refugees was halted for
four months, and for Syrians indefinitely.
"He (Trump) is new to politics. He has been in a different
world. It's a totally new environment to him. It will take him a
long time and will cost the United States a lot, until he learns
what is happening in the world," Rouhani added.
Iran has said it will take legal, political and reciprocal
measures in response to Trump's order.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)