CAIRO Jan 30 Supporters of Islamic State mocked
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to deny entry to citizens
of seven Muslim- majority countries, saying it would fail to
stop attacks in the United States and help win new militant
recruits instead.
"Your decision will do nothing. Attacks will come at you
from inside America, from Americans born in America with
American parents and grandparents," one Islamic State supporter
posted on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app.
In a move he said would help protect the United States from
terrorists, Trump signed an order on Friday suspending the entry
of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and
Yemen for at least 90 days. Admission of all refugees was halted
for four months, and for Syrians indefinitely.
The sweeping travel curbs took effect immediately, wreaking
havoc for would-be travellers with passports from the seven
countries and prompting an international outcry.
Islamic State, which has been fighting military assaults on
several fronts in its heartlands of northern Syria and Iraq, has
made no formal comment on Trump's ban. But some sympathisers
took to social media to pour scorn on immigration restrictions
they said would serve Islamic State's cause.
"Trump bans Muslims from entering America and kills them in
Yemen, Iraq and Syria, then threatens them ... the wretch does
not know he presents an invaluable service to Islamic State," a
supporter calling himself Salem al-Mosuly wrote on Twitter.
An Islamist channel on the messaging app Telegram called
"Scholars of Haq", monitored by U.S. monitoring service SITE,
asked whether Trump's policies meant he was currently the best
"caller to Islam" - someone who attracts new believers.
Of the first 48 users to respond, 34 answered that he was,
according to SITE. SITE quoted one respondent, Abu Magrebi, as
saying: "What Trump has done has clearly revealed the truth, and
harsh reality behind the American government's hatred towards
Muslims."
"What is Trump doing to his country? He just become
president and already people (are) protesting against his
policy, and worldwide countries criticising him. Trump will
bring American down God willing," Abu Magrebi wrote in another
post monitored by SITE.
By Monday morning, the Scholars of Haq channel had been
taken down, along with several other channels on which Islamist
militants had posted responses on Sunday.
Other Islamic State supporters mocked an order issued by
Trump on Sunday requiring his joint chiefs of staff give him a
plan, in the next 30 days, to defeat the militant group.
"The Crusader Trump has made himself an unthinking Pharaoh.
The despicable Crusader forgets the reckless utterances of Bush
Junior and the mule Obama before him. They did not succeed and
by the grace of God we will rub his nose in the mud as we did
his predecessors," wrote user Turjman Al Asawirti on Telegram.
(Additional reporting by Sami Aboudi in Dubai and Eric Knecht
in Cairo; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Peter Graff)