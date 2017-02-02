Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had
sent a proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
to create a program that would let people from seven
predominantly Muslim nations enter and leave the United States
on business or family emergency travel if they hold a valid work
or student visa and have not committed any crimes.
In a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Microsoft President Brad Smith
outlined a program for case-by-case review of exceptions to a
travel ban instituted last week for "Responsible Known Travelers
with Pressing Needs."
The proposal argues that the secretaries have the power to
grant exceptions to the travel ban under the order issued last
week by President Trump.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Peter Henderson and
Meredith Mazzilli)