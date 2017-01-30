(Updates Los Angeles airport figures)
By Frank McGurty and Nathan Frandino
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 29 Tens of thousands of
people rallied in U.S. cities and at airports on Sunday to voice
outrage over President Donald Trump's executive order
restricting entry into the country for travelers from seven
Muslim-majority nations.
In New York, Washington and Boston, a second wave of
demonstrations followed spontaneous rallies that broke out at
U.S. airports on Saturday as U.S. Customs and Border Protection
agents began enforcing Trump's directive. The protests spread
westward as the day progressed.
The order, which bars admission of Syrian refugees and
suspends travel to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Iran and
four other countries on national security grounds, has led to
the detention or deportation of hundreds of people arriving at
U.S. airports.
One of the largest of Sunday's protests took place at
Battery Park in lower Manhattan, within sight of the Statue of
Liberty in New York Harbor, long a symbol of welcome to U.S.
shores.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York told the
crowd that Trump's order was un-American and ran counter to the
country's core values.
"What we are talking about here is life and death for so
many people," the Senate Democratic leader said. "I will not
rest until these horrible orders are repealed."
The march, estimated to have grown to about 10,000 people,
later began heading to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection
office in lower Manhattan.
In Washington, thousands rallied at Lafayette Square across
from the White House, chanting: "No hate, no fear, refugees are
welcome here."
It was the second straight weekend that Washington was the
scene of protests. Last Saturday, hundreds of thousands of women
participated in an anti-Trump rally and march, one of dozens
staged across the country.
On Sunday, many of the protesters left the White House area
and marched along Pennsylvania Avenue, stopping at the Trump
International Hotel where they shouted: "Shame, shame, shame."
A crowd that police estimated at 8,000 people eventually
arrived at the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where a line of
uniformed officers stood guard.
As the crowd passed the Canadian Embassy en route to the
Capitol, protesters chanted: "Hey hey, ho ho, I wish our leader
was Trudeau." It was a reference to Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau's Saturday Twitter message affirming his
country's welcoming policy toward refugees.
Trump defended the executive order in a statement on Sunday,
saying the United States would resume issuing visas to all
countries once secure policies were put in place over the next
90 days.
"To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is
falsely reporting," Trump said. "This is not about religion -
this is about terror and keeping our country safe."
'NEVER AGAIN MEANS NEVER'
Aria Grabowski, 30, of Washington, was carrying a sign that
read: "Never again means never again for everyone."
Above the slogan was a photograph of Jewish refugees who
fled Germany in 1939 on a ship that was turned away from Havana,
Cuba, and forced to return to Europe. More than 250 people
aboard the ship were eventually killed by the Nazis.
About 200 protesters chanted on Sunday afternoon at
Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia
near the U.S. capital.
About the same number gathered at New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport, where anxious families awaited relatives
detained for hours after flights from countries affected by the
presidential order.
At Los Angeles International Airport, police estimated 4,000
demonstrators crowded into and around terminals to protest
Trump's order, as chants of "refugees are welcome here" echoed
through the arrivals hall.
Organizers estimated that more than 10,000 people packed
Boston's Copley Square to hear Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, a vocal critic of Trump and a leader of the
Democratic Party's liberal wing, and other speakers.
During the protests, dozens of Muslims, some of them
kneeling on protest signs, bowed in prayer on rugs laid out on a
grassy patch of ground in the square.
In Houston, which was already filling up with visitors for
next Sunday's Super Bowl, about 500 people marched through the
downtown.
Jennifer Fagen, 47, a sociology professor at Lamar
University in Beaumont, Texas, said she hoped she did not lose
her job for protesting.
"I'm Jewish, and it's supposed to be 'never again,'" Fagen
said, referring to the Holocaust. "Jews should be the first ones
to defend Muslims, considering what has happened to us, and it
seems it's being repeated under Trump."
At Detroit Metropolitan Airport, police cordoned off
sections of terminal as up to 3,000 demonstrators chanted, "No
hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here."
Among the demonstrators were Wail Aljirafi and his wife,
Samyeh Zindani of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and their three children.
"We want them to feel that they're always included,"
Zindani, a Yemeni-American, told Reuters.
In the Detroit suburb of Hamtramck, Michigan, home to a
large number of Yemeni immigrant families and the nation's first
Muslim-majority city council, at least 600 people rallied
outside City Hall.
Rama Alhoussaini, 23, a Syrian immigrant who lives in nearby
Dearborn, said she and her family emigrated to Michigan in 1999
when she was 6 years old.
"Now for us to see this kind of hatred and bigotry, it
breaks my heart," she said. "It makes me feel like I am not
wanted here."
