DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf carrier Qatar Airways will
allow passengers barred from the United States by President
Donald Trump's executive order last week to resume boarding
U.S.-bound flights after a federal judge blocked the move, an
airline spokeswoman said on Saturday.
U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has advised Qatar
Airways it can board travellers from seven Muslim-majority
countries and all refugees who had been banned under the order,
according to a statement on the airline's website.
A spokeswoman confirmed the airline would start accepting
all passengers with valid travel documents.
Trump on Jan. 27 suspended the entry of nationals from Iran,
Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and all refugees.
The ban caught the airline industry off guard, with some
carriers forced to re-roster flight crew in order to abide by
the order.
The judge's temporary restraining order represents a major
challenge to Trump's action, although his administration could
still appeal the ruling and have the policy upheld.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)