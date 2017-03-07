(Adds Emirates airline to comply with revised executive order)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, March 7 Etihad Airways is advising some
passengers to check with U.S. diplomatic missions before
travelling after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a revised
executive order banning visits by nationals of six
Muslim-majority nations.
Monday's order, which takes effect on March 16, keeps a
90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iran, Libya,
Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It applies only to new visa
applicants, meaning about 60,000 people whose visas were revoked
by the previous order will now be permitted to enter.
Etihad, based in the United Arab Emirates, said it was
strongly encouraging nationals of the listed countries "to
consult with their nearest United States embassy or consulate to
ensure they are legally entitled to enter the United States."
Fellow UAE carrier Emirates said it was aware of
the new order and would adhere to it.
"Emirates will comply with the guidance provided to us by
the U.S. Customs and Border Protection," an airline spokeswoman
said by email.
The carrier was forced to reschedule flight crew on some
U.S. flights to comply with the original ban.
Trump's original Jan. 27 executive order, suspended on Feb.
3, caused chaos and confusion at airports worldwide, with the
airline industry complaining about a lack of clear and direct
communication from U.S. officials.
Hours before Monday's order was signed, a Qatar Airways
spokeswoman told Reuters it had not received guidance from the
U.S. government about the new ban.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez, Julia Glover)