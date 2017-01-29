By Yesim Dikmen
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Jan 29 Dozens of people were stopped
from flying to the United States from Istanbul Ataturk Airport
on Sunday, Turkish airport officials said, after U.S. President
Donald Trump ordered a ban on refugees and nationals from seven
Muslim-majority countries.
In his most sweeping action since taking office, Trump on
Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the
United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria,
Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. He said the moves
would protect Americans from terrorism.
Although NATO member Turkey is not on the list, Ataturk
airport is a major regional hub frequently used by travellers
from the Middle East heading to Europe or the United States.
Officials at Ataturk, Europe's third-busiest airport, told
Reuters they had stopped "dozens" of people from travelling on
Sunday, due to the ban. One official said the number was fewer
than 80, but declined to give further details.
One 32-year-old Syrian man, Nail Zain, told Reuters he
arrived at the airport expecting to fly to Los Angeles, but
officials prevented him from boarding, saying his visa was
cancelled.
"My wife and my son are in the United States. My son has
American nationality. And we have been waiting for this moment
for two years. Finally when I got the chance, they prevented me
as a Syrian passport holder from travelling," Zain said.
He was later taken out of the terminal by authorities.
It was not immediately clear whether the ban would have an
impact on flagship carrier Turkish Airlines. Officials for the
airline were not immediately available to comment on Sunday.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said about 375
travellers had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in
transit and were denied entry to the United States. Another 173
were stopped by airlines before boarding.
