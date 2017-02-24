WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Customs and Border
Protection agency said on Friday it will accept proposals next
month for the design of a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican
frontier, a first step in picking vendors for President Donald
Trump's proposed border wall.
In a document on the federal government's website for
business opportunities, the CPB said it would release a request
on or about March 6 asking companies for prototype ideas for a
wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican border.
After reviewing the ideas submitted by vendors, the agency
will evaluate and select the best designs by March 20, then
issue a request for proposals by March 24 in which vendors would
be asked to price out the cost of building the proposed wall.
The document says multiple awards for the barrier are
expected by mid-April as part of the process, an aggressive
schedule for a government construction project.
"It's going to start soon. Way ahead of schedule, way ahead
of schedule," Trump told the Conservative Political Action
Conference on Friday.
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who
spoke on condition of anonymity, said the solicitation published
on Friday had "everything to do" with the wall that Trump has
proposed.
The spokesman said the initial request for information was
to give industry the opportunity to tell the Department of
Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, what is possible in
constructing a border wall.
"Once we get feedback from the vendors, we'll look at the
ones that are most feasible," the spokesman said. That would be
followed by the request for proposals to firm up exactly how
much constructing the wall would cost.
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security internal report seen
by Reuters this month indicated the border wall would be a
series of fences and walls that would cost as much as $21.6
billion to build and take more than three years to complete.
The report’s estimated price tag is much higher than a $12
billion figure cited by Trump in his campaign and estimates as
high as $15 billion from Republican House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The plan laid out what it would take to seal the border in
three phases of construction of fences and walls covering just
over 1,250 miles (2,000 km) by the end of 2020. With 654 miles
(1,046 km) of the border already fortified, the new construction
would extend almost the length of the entire border.
