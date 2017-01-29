DUBAI Jan 29 A decision by President Donald
Trump to temporarily ban Yemeni citizens from travelling to the
United States is "illegal and illegitimate," authorities
controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen's capital
said.
The war-damaged and impoverished country in the south of the
Arabian Peninsula is one of seven majority Muslim countries
whose citizens now face a 90-day ban on entering the United
States while the U.S. administration says it studies ways to
keep militants out.
The Houthi-controlled news agency SABA quoted a foreign
ministry source as saying the ministry was aware that such
action is the sovereign right of the U.S. government.
But "the source said emphatically that any attempt to
classify Yemen or its citizens as a possible source of terrorism
and extremism was illegal and illegitimate."
Yemen has been divided by nearly two years of civil war.
The Iran-allied Houthi group has de facto control of
northern areas, including the capital Sanaa and the country's
largest international airport, while the internationally
recognized government is based in the south and east.
An official in that administration said on Saturday that it
was "dismayed" by the visa ban.
