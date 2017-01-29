(adds Yemeni government advisory)
DUBAI Jan 29 U.S. President Donald Trump's
temporary ban on Yemeni citizens travelling to the United States
is "illegal and illegitimate," authorities controlled by the
Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen's capital said.
The war-damaged and impoverished country in the south of the
Arabian Peninsula is one of seven majority Muslim countries
whose citizens face a 90-day ban on entering the United States.
Trump, a businessman who successfully tapped into American
fears about terror attacks during campaigning for November's
presidential election, has also put a four-month hold on
allowing refugees into the United States.
The Houthi-controlled news agency SABA quoted a foreign
ministry source as saying the ministry was aware that such an
action is the sovereign right of the U.S. government.
But "the source said emphatically that any attempt to
classify Yemen or its citizens as a possible source of terrorism
and extremism was illegal and illegitimate".
Yemen has been divided by nearly two years of civil war.
The Iran-allied Houthi group has de facto control of
northern areas, including the capital Sanaa and the country's
largest international airport, while the internationally
recognized government is based in the south and east.
An official in that administration said on Saturday that it
was "dismayed" by the visa ban.
Its embassy in Washington issued an advisory on Sunday for
Yemenis already inside the United States "not to travel outside
the United States until clarification of details (on the ban)."
(Reporting By Noah Browning and Mohammed el-Sherif; Editing by
Catherine Evans)