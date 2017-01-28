Jan 28 Yemen is "dismayed" by U.S. President
Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ban its citizens from
traveling to the United States, saying that the country was a
victim of attacks itself, an official said on Saturday.
"We are dismayed by the decision to unilaterally ban, even
for only a month, travel to the United States for people holding
Yemeni passports," said the official, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Yemen is one of seven Muslim-majority countries affected by
a Trump's 90-day curb on travelers while his administration
studies new ways to prevent potential militants from trying to
enter the United States.
