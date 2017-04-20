(Corrects paragraph 13 to read "including Charles Schwab,
chairman of the board of Charles Schwab Corp" instead of
"including Charles Schwab Corp")
By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and
their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a
record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in
January, according to a U.S. government filing released on
Wednesday.
That tally more than doubled the prior 2009 record of $53.2
million for President Barack Obama's first inauguration, which
had topped the previous 2005 record of $42.3 million for
President George W. Bush, government records showed.
The biggest donor by far to Trump's inauguration was Sheldon
Adelson, casino magnate and founder of Las Vegas Sands Corp
. He gave $5 million, according to the 58th Presidential
Inaugural Committee's filing with the Federal Election
Commission. Adelson declined comment.
Many of the companies that donated to Trump, a Republican,
have significant matters pending before the U.S. government or
have been invited to White House events.
Many of the companies which made donations to the 2017 event
also donated to Obama's prior inauguration.
For example, aerospace and defense groups Boeing Co
and Lockheed Martin Corp each donated $1 million to
Trump's inauguration fund, the filing said.
Boeing had donated $1 million to the 2013 Obama
inauguration, according to the OpenSecrets website run by the
Center for Responsive Politics, a campaign finance watchdog.
Money donated to the Trump inaugural committee falls into
two categories, said Larry Sabato, political analyst at the
University of Virginia.
"It's either make-up money or it's a continuation of support
by people who are invested in Trump. You don't give this kind of
money to get a few tickets to inaugural balls," he said.
Trump publicly criticized both Boeing and Lockheed Martin
before his inauguration. In Twitter messages he said costs on
Boeing's new Air Force One plane were "out of control" and urged
the federal government to "Cancel order!"
Trump in December sent a Twitter message saying the cost of
Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet was also "out of control."
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Wednesday that
inaugurations have "pretty much been a nonpartisan activity ...
This is a time-honored tradition, and I think a lot of Americans
and companies and entities are proud to support the inaugural."
Financial services companies and executives were among the
$1-million donors to Trump's big festivities, including Charles
Schwab, chairman of the board of Charles Schwab Corp,
Bank of America Corp, financier Henry Kravis and Cantor
Fitzgerald Chairman Howard Lutnick. Their industry is eager for
Trump to roll back regulatory reforms put in place after the
2008 financial crisis.
Coal and oil companies were also prominent donors. Clifford
Forrest, owner of the Rosebud Mining Co, gave $1 million.
AT&T gave nearly $2.1 million in cash and services. It
is seeking approval from the Trump administration to acquire
Time Warner Inc. AT&T donated $4.6 million to the 2013
Obama inauguration, according to OpenSecrets.
"For many years, AT&T has contributed to our nation's
presidential inaugural celebrations," said AT&T spokesman Mike
Balmoris.
Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Kravis declined comment. Bank of
America, Charles Schwab, Forrest and Lutnick did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone, Lisa Lambert and Valerie
Volcovici; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Bill Rigby)