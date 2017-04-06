(Adds quotes, details)
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Wednesday he was considering packaging a $1 trillion
infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform
legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers,
especially Democrats.
Trump also said in an interview with the New York Times he
may move up the unveiling of a plan to rebuild the country's
deteriorating roads, bridges and tunnels, which had been
expected later this year.
"I’m thinking about accelerating it. I’m thinking about
putting it with another bill. Could be health care, could be
something else. Could be tax reform," Trump said.
Trump was stung by his first legislative push, a failed
attempt to roll back former President Barack Obama's healthcare
law, which ended in an embarrassing collapse in Congress two
weeks ago.
The White House has tried to revive healthcare talks while
also seeking other legislative measures - such as tax reform -
that could give Trump a win in the early part of his presidency.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said last week the
Trump administration would later this year unveil a $1 trillion,
10-year plan to modernize U.S. roads, bridges, airports,
electrical grid and water systems, offering incentives for
public-private partnerships.
Trump said he wanted to accelerate that roll-out, but
provided no timeline.
Trump said Democratic lawmakers "are desperate for
infrastructure" and may be more likely to sign on to a
Republican-backed tax reform or healthcare bill if spending on
roads and bridges were included.
"We’re talking about a trillion-dollar infrastructure,"
Trump said.
Some of the infrastructure projects may be built through
public-private partnerships, Trump said, declining to say how
the total spending would split between public and private
sources. But he also said that with interest rates low, the
government may be better off financing the projects itself.
"When you can borrow so inexpensively, you don’t have to do
the public-private thing. Because public-private can be very
expensive," Trump said.
Trump said he would make an announcement in two weeks about
whether he would seek changes to a wage law for federal projects
blamed by conservative groups for inflating costs, though he
declined to say what the announcement would be.
Conservative groups have pressured the White House on the
law, known as the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires contractors on
federal projects to pay local prevailing wages - a measure
backed by labor unions and Democrats.
On tax reform, Trump said he wanted to wait and see what
happens on healthcare legislation, which has stalled in the
House of Representatives, before setting out details on taxes.
The details of the healthcare bill could determine how much
he could cut taxes, he said.
Republicans have been working on a plan to cut the corporate
tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, end taxing foreign
profits for U.S.-based multinationals and cut other tax rates
for businesses and investors - as well as simplify and cut
personal income taxes.
