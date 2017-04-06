WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Wednesday he may package a $1 trillion infrastructure
plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an
incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially from
Democrats.
Trump also said in an interview with the New York Times he
may move up the unveiling of a plan to rebuild the country's
deteriorating roads, bridges and tunnels, which had been
expected later this year.
"I’m thinking about accelerating it. I’m thinking about
putting it with another bill. Could be health care, could be
something else. Could be tax reform," Trump said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Paul Tait)