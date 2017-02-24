NEW YORK Feb 24 The Blue Cross Blue Shield
Association, which represents insurers in every state, said on
Friday that it would attend a meeting between the health
insurance industry and President Donald Trump on Monday.
Cigna Corp's chief executive officer, David Cordani,
will also attend, a Cigna spokesman said.
A BCBS spokeswoman and Cigna confirmed the meeting after
Bloomberg reported that top executives from U.S. health insurers
would attend a meeting, based on unnamed sources. The White
House has not confirmed the Bloomberg report.
Trump has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare, former
President Barack Obama's national healthcare law that redesigned
the U.S. insurance market for individuals. It is not clear yet
what Republicans will agree upon to replace the current
insurance. Insurers say any new plans are not likely to hit the
market before 2019.
Insurers have also asked for changes to the individual
insurance market that would go into effect for 2018 to make the
market more attractive to the industry, where some plans have
lost hundreds of millions of dollars because member costs were
higher than they expected.
Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has held a series of
White House meetings with executives from different sectors
including those from manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical
makers, technology businesses and car makers.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler)