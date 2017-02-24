NEW YORK Feb 24 The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents insurers in every state, said on Friday that it would attend a meeting between the health insurance industry and President Donald Trump on Monday.

Cigna Corp's chief executive officer, David Cordani, will also attend, a Cigna spokesman said.

A BCBS spokeswoman and Cigna confirmed the meeting after Bloomberg reported that top executives from U.S. health insurers would attend a meeting, based on unnamed sources. The White House has not confirmed the Bloomberg report.

Trump has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare, former President Barack Obama's national healthcare law that redesigned the U.S. insurance market for individuals. It is not clear yet what Republicans will agree upon to replace the current insurance. Insurers say any new plans are not likely to hit the market before 2019.

Insurers have also asked for changes to the individual insurance market that would go into effect for 2018 to make the market more attractive to the industry, where some plans have lost hundreds of millions of dollars because member costs were higher than they expected.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has held a series of White House meetings with executives from different sectors including those from manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical makers, technology businesses and car makers. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler)