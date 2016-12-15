WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Thursday formally announced Montana Congressman Ryan
Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander and a proponent of coal
development on federal lands, as his choice for Secretary of the
Interior.
If the nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Zinke,
55, will head the Interior Department, which employs more than
70,000 people across the United States and oversees more than 20
percent of federal land, including national parks like
Yellowstone and Yosemite.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey)