(Adds details about Interior Department offices and Trump's
pick to lead EPA and Energy Department)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 15 President-elect Donald Trump
on Thursday named U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, a
former Navy SEAL commander who questions whether humans are
largely the cause of climate change, as his choice for secretary
of the interior.
If the Senate confirms Zinke, a Republican, to lead the
Interior Department, he will head an agency that employs more
than 70,000 people across the country and oversees more than 20
percent of federal land, including national parks such as
Yellowstone and Yosemite.
As a one-term U.S. congressman, Zinke took several stances
favoring coal, which is high in carbon emissions when burned.
Coal output suffered during the administration of Democratic
President Barack Obama as the development of competing fuels
natural gas and solar and wind power soared.
Zinke, 55, pushed to end a moratorium on federal coal leases
on public lands by 2019, saying it had resulted in closed mines
and job cuts.
He also helped introduce a bill expanding tax credits for
coal-burning power plants that bury carbon dioxide emissions
underground to fight climate change, a measure supported by coal
interests and some moderate environmental groups. In introducing
the bill, Zinke said he wanted to keep "coal, oil and gas
communities viable for generations to come."
The Interior Department includes the National Park Service,
the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, the
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which has oversight over
offshore oil drilling and wind power; and the Fish and Wildlife
Service.
Trump's potential Cabinet is filling with nominees from top
fossil fuel-producing states. He tapped Oklahoma Attorney
General Scott Pruitt, an ardent opponent of Obama's measures to
curb climate change, to run the Environmental Protection Agency
and Rick Perry, a climate skeptic and former governor of Texas,
to head the Department of Energy.
Zinke would replace Sally Jewell, who in January put a
temporary ban on coal mining on public lands, canceled leases
for drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic coasts, expanded
wildlife protections and cracked down on methane emissions from
the energy industry on tribal and public lands.
The choice of Zinke surprised some observers because
Republican officials had wanted him to challenge Democratic
Senator Jon Tester in Montana's 2018 Senate race.
HUNTING AND FISHING
Many environmental groups oppose Zinke for his commitment to
fossil fuels and his view that the science on climate change is
"unsettled." Bradley Campbell, the president of the Conservation
Law Foundation feared that Zinke would be given the task of
unraveling Obama's protections of the environment and federal
lands.
Considering Zinke's history on climate and his defending
fossil fuel interests, "it is likely that we will be facing an
uphill battle," Campbell said.
Zinke, a regular hunter and fisherman, impressed Trump's
son, Donald Jr., who shares those interests. Land Tawney, the
president and chief executive officer of the outdoors group
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, said Zinke would bring a
conservationist voice to Trump's leadership team.
Zinke is a proponent of keeping public lands under federal
ownership, which puts him at odds with some in his party who
would like to privatize the lands or put them under control of
the states.
"He's been great at keeping public lands in public hands and
goes against the Republican establishment," Tawney said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Valerie Volcovici, Eric Walsh
and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis)