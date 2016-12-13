WASHINGTON Dec 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering U.S. Representatives Raul Labrador of Idaho and Ryan Zinke of Montana for Interior secretary even as fellow Republican lawmaker Cathy McMorris Rodgers remained the top contender, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Last week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Trump is expected to nominate McMorris Rodgers, the House Republican Conference Chair who hails from Washington state, to run the U.S. Department of the Interior. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)