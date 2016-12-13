UPDATE 6-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
WASHINGTON Dec 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering U.S. Representatives Raul Labrador of Idaho and Ryan Zinke of Montana for Interior secretary even as fellow Republican lawmaker Cathy McMorris Rodgers remained the top contender, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Last week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Trump is expected to nominate McMorris Rodgers, the House Republican Conference Chair who hails from Washington state, to run the U.S. Department of the Interior. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.