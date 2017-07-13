CORRECTED-Trump is “very likely” to recertify Iranian compliance with Iran nuclear deal-U.S. official

(In second paragraph, corrects to say requirement is under U.S. law not under the nuclear deal)

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is "very likely" to recertify Iranian compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement although he continues to have reservations about it, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. Under U.S. law, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days on Iran's compliance under the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump has a congressionally mandated deadline of Monday to decide.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Trump could always change his mind. He had complained about the deal bitterly during last year's presidential campaign.