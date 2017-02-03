(Adds quote, background)

ANKARA Feb 3 Iran on Friday denounced new sanctions imposed on it by the United States and said it would impose legal restrictions on American individuals and entities helping "regional terrorist groups".

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced sanctions against 13 individuals and 12 entities linked to Iran, days after the White House put Tehran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test.

"The new sanctions ... are not compatible with America's commitments and resolution 2231 of the U.N. Security Council that endorsed the nuclear deal reached between Iran and six powers," Iranian state TV quoted a Foreign Ministry statement as saying on Friday.

Iran said on Wednesday it had tested the new ballistic missile but said it did not breach a nuclear deal reached with six major powers in 2015 or a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the accord.

Tehran said it will react accordingly to any U.S. measure aimed at the Iranian nation's interests.

"In retaliation for the U.S. sanctions, Iran will impose legal restrictions on some American individuals and entities that were involved in helping and founding regional terrorist groups," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

It said names of the entities and individuals would be announced later. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Roche)