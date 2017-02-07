Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump has shown America's "real face" by proving Iranian allegations about American government corruption, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in his first speech following Trump's inauguration.
"We are thankful to for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his website in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran.
"During his election campaign and after that, he confirmed what we have been saying for more than 30 years about the political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S. ruling system," he added.
(Reporting by William Maclean)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.