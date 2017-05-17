WASHINGTON May 17 President Donald Trump will
not use his upcoming trip to Israel to announce plans to move
the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, although he still
ultimately wants to take that step, a senior administration
official said on Wednesday.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said the Trump administration does not want to
complicate attempts to nurture a resumption of the
Israeli-Palestinian peace process by announcing the embassy
move.
