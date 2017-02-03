TOKYO Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package
it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a
$450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next
week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
The plans, to be unveiled when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
visits Trump on Feb. 10 in Washington, envisage investments in
infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and
cybersecurity, said the sources, who declined to be identified
as they are not authorized to speak to the media.
Investing in overseas infrastructure projects dovetails
with a key plank in Abe's growth strategy, which is to export
"high-quality" infrastructure technology.
The government may tap its foreign exchange reserves account
to fund the package, the sources said.
($1=113.0100 yen)
