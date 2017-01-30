UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's top government spokesman on Monday denied media reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would meet Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda on Feb. 3 ahead of the premier's visit to the United States next week.
"There's no truth (to the report). I'm not aware of it," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources