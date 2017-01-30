TOKYO Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda are planning to meet this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said they would meet on Friday.

Kyodo News agency said they were likely to discuss trade issues involving automobiles, as Abe prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)