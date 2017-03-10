(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes)
By Joel Schechtman and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff
Sessions has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors
left over from the Obama administration to resign, including
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who had been asked to stay
on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
A Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed the resignation
requests applied to Bharara. However, it was not immediately
clear if all resignations would ultimately be accepted.
Bharara was unsure where he stood because he did not know if
the person who contacted him was aware that Trump had asked him
to remain in office, according a source familiar with the
matter. Bharara's office handles some of the most critical
business and criminal cases passing through the federal judicial
system.
U.S. attorneys are political appointees, and the request
from Trump's Justice Department is part of a routine process.
Not every new administration replaces all U.S. attorneys at
once.
Bharara met with Trump in Trump Tower on Nov. 30. Afterward,
Bharara told reporters the two had a "good meeting" and he had
agreed to stay on.
The Justice Department statement said: "Until the new U.S.
attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our
U.S. attorney’s offices will continue the great work of the
department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most
violent offenders.”
Robert Capers, U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, issued a statement
saying he had been asked to resign. He said Bridget Rohde, the
chief assistant U.S. attorney in that office, would take over
his role in an acting capacity.
"It has been my greatest honor to serve my country, New York
City and the people of this district for almost 14 years, with
the last 17 months serving as United States Attorney," Capers
said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh, Mark Hosenball and Joel Schechtman in
Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Eric Beech and
David Gregorio)