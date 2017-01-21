UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to call U.S. President Donald Trump is coming days to congratulate him on taking office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.
TASS quoted Peskov separately as saying that it was impossible to resolve Syria crisis in a constructive way without U.S. involvement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders