MOSCOW Jan 16 The Kremlin said on Monday it was
too early to comment on a proposal by U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump to do a deal with Moscow on nuclear arms cuts in
exchange for Washington lifting sanctions imposed on Moscow over
the Ukraine crisis.
Trump told The Times of London in an interview published
online on Sunday that he would propose offering to end sanctions
imposed on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in return for a
nuclear arms reduction deal with Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference call with
reporters, said Russia would wait until Trump took office before
commenting on any proposed deals.
There were currently no talks on possible nuclear arms cuts
with the United States and Russia did not intend to raise the
sanctions issue itself in negotiations with foreign countries,
said Peskov.
He also dismissed media reports of a planned meeting between
Putin and Trump.
"All these statements about preliminary agreements about a
meeting do not correspond to reality," said Peskov.
"Right now there are no agreements, drafts or any
preparations underway for a meeting because the president and Mr
Trump have not discussed this in any way."
Asked if the Kremlin agreed with Trump's view that NATO is
obsolete, something the U.S. president-elect repeated in the
same interview, Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin had long
been making the same point.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing
by Alexander Winning)