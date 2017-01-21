BRIEF-Implanet announces global marketing clearance of New JAZZ FRAME
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Department of Justice has decided that President Donald Trump can hire his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser without breaking federal anti-nepotism laws, The New York Times reported on Saturday.
The department has found that the president has special hiring authority that exempts White House positions from federal laws barring the president from appointing relatives to lead a federal agency, the newspaper reported, citing an opinion from the department's Office of Legal Counsel dated Jan. 20. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, G Crosse)
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that