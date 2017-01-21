(Recasts with Justice Department's letter on decision; adds
quotes from decision)
WASHINGTON Jan 21 President Donald Trump can
hire his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior White House
adviser without breaking federal anti-nepotism laws, the U.S.
Department of Justice said.
In a letter dated Jan. 20 posted on its website, the
department's Office of Legal Counsel said the president has
special hiring authority that exempts White House positions from
laws barring the president from naming a relative to lead a
federal agency.
The New York Times first reported the decision, saying it
was posted to the department's site on Saturday.
Questions about Kushner's role emerged as voters and
lawmakers questioned potential conflicts of interest for Trump,
given his wide-ranging business interests, history of employing
family members, and the influence of his daughter Ivanka Trump,
who is married to Kushner.
The office of White House counsel had asked the Justice
Department for a definitive opinion on Kushner's role.
The Justice Department said that if Trump chooses to
officially hire Kushner and give him security clearance usually
granted for White House staff, then conflict-of-interest laws
would apply and Kushner would have to abide by their
restrictions.
"Congress has not blocked, and most likely could not block,
the president from seeking advice from family members in their
personal capacities," the department wrote in its 14-page
opinion.
"Consequently, even if the anti-nepotism statute prevented
the president from employing relatives in the White House as
advisors, he would remain free to consult those relatives as
private citizens," it said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Leslie Adler)