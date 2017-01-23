(Adds confirmation of union leaders, meeting starting)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Jan 23 President Donald Trump met
Monday at the White House with leaders of construction,
carpenters, plumbers and sheet metal unions, the White House
said.
According to the White House, participants included North
America's Building Trades Unions President Sean McGarvey,
Laborers' International Union of North America President Terry
O'Sullivan, SMART sheet metal workers' union President Joseph
Sellers, United Brotherhood of Carpenters President Doug
McCarron and Mark McManus, president of the United Association
that represents plumbers, pipefitters, welders and others.
The union meeting also included several local union
officials and follows a gathering of 12 chief executives of
large companies at the White House to discuss revitalizing the
U.S. manufacturing economy.
Earlier this month, Trump held separate meetings with
Teamsters President Jim Hoffa and AFL-CIO President Richard
Trumka in New York.
On Monday, Trump signed an order to withdraw from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, a deal that was
harshly criticized by organized labor. "This is a group I know
well," Trump said at the meeting with union members, noting as a
businessman he hired thousands of union workers for construction
projects.
Not all major unions were invited to Monday's event. A
spokesman for the United Steelworkers union, Wayne Ranick, said
the union was not invited.
"We are always interested in such discussions given that
100,000s of our members work in manufacturing and (are) affected
by trade," he said in an email.
Trump sparred with a local steelworkers union president
Chuck Jones in December over the number of jobs United
Technologies Corp agreed to save at a Carrier plant in
Indiana.
Nearly all major unions endorsed Trump's rival, Hillary
Clinton, during the presidential election campaign.
During the campaign, Trump appealed to blue collar workers
in Midwestern states vowing to bring jobs back from Mexico,
which helped him win crucial states like Ohio, Michigan,
Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
A CNN exit poll said Trump carried 42 percent of voters in
union households compared with 51 percent for Clinton. He did
far better among union members than Republican presidential
nominee Mitt Romney did in 2012.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Doina Chiacu;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)