WASHINGTON Feb 16 President Donald Trump on Thursday will announce his new choice to lead the U.S. Department of Labor after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew under congressional pressure.

Trump is expected to make the announcement at a 1230 ET (1730 GMT) press conference.

Puzder, the chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc, removed his name from consideration on Wednesday amid concerns that he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey)