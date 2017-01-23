NEW YORK Jan 23 A group of prominent constitutional and ethics lawyers sued U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of violating the U.S. Constitution by allowing his hotels and other businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington contended that the Constitution's 'emoluments' clause forbids such payments, and seeks to stop Trump from accepting such payments. Trump took office on Friday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)