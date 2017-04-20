WASHINGTON, April 20 President Donald Trump said
on Thursday he does not see a role for the United States in
Libya apart from defeating Islamic State militants.
"I do not see a role in Libya. I think the United States has
right now enough roles. We're in a role everywhere. So I do not
see that," Trump said during a joint news conference with
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
"I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS, we're very
effective in that regard ... I see that as a primary role and
that's what we're going to do, whether it's in Iraq, or Libya or
anywhere else," Trump said, using an acronym commonly used to
refer to the Islamic State.
