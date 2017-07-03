WASHINGTON, July 3 President Donald Trump will
use fast-growing supplies of U.S. natural gas as a political
tool when he meets in Warsaw on Thursday with leaders of a dozen
countries that are captive to Russia for their energy needs.
In recent years, Moscow has cut off gas shipments during
pricing disputes with neighboring countries in winter months.
Exports from the United States would help reduce their
dependence on Russia.
Trump will tell the group that Washington wants to help
allies by making it as easy as possible for U.S. companies to
ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to central and eastern
Europe, the White House said.
Trump will attend the "Three Seas" summit - so named because
several of its members surround the Adriatic, Baltic and Black
Seas - before the Group of 20 leading economies meet in Germany,
where he is slated to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for
the first time.
Among the aims of the Three Seas project is to expand
regional energy infrastructure, including LNG import terminals
and gas pipelines. Members of the initiative include Poland,
Austria, Hungary and Russia's neighbors Latvia and Estonia.
Trump's presence will give the project a lift, said James
Jones, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander.
Increased U.S. gas exports to the region would help weaken
the impact of Russia using energy as a weapon or bargaining
chip, said Jones.
"I think the United States can show itself as a benevolent
country by exporting energy and by helping countries that don’t
have adequate supplies become more self-sufficient and less
dependent and less threatened," he said.
Trump's Russia policy is still taking shape, a process made
awkward by investigations into intelligence findings that Russia
tried to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential race. Russia
denies the allegations and Trump says his team did not collude
with Moscow.
Lawmakers in Trump's Republican Party, many of whom want to
see him take a hard line on Russia because of its interference
in the election and in crises in Ukraine and Syria, support
using gas exports for political leverage.
"It undermines the strategies of Putin and other strong men
who are trying to use the light switch as an element of
strategic offense," said Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican from
Colorado who is on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The Kremlin relies on oil and gas revenue to finance the
state budget, so taking market share would hurt Moscow.
"In many ways, the LNG exports by the U.S. is the most
threatening U.S. policy to Russia," said Michal Baranowski,
director of the Warsaw office of think-tank the German Marshall
Fund.
COMPETITIVE ARENA
The U.S. is expected to become the world's third-largest
exporter of LNG in 2020, just four years after starting up its
first export terminal. U.S. exporters have sold most of that gas
in long-term contracts, but there are still some volumes on
offer, and more export projects on the drawing board.
Cheniere Energy Inc, which opened the first U.S. LNG
export terminal in 2016, delivered its first cargo to Poland in
June. Five more terminals are expected to be online by 2020.
Tellurian Inc has proposed a project with a price
tag of as much as $16 billion that it hopes to complete by 2022,
in time to compete for long-term contracts to supply Poland that
expire the same year and are held by Russian gas giant Gazprom
.
"We would like to be a supplier that competes for that
market," Tellurian Chief Executive Meg Gentle told Reuters.
A global glut in supply may, however, limit U.S. LNG export
growth, regardless of Trump's support.
The glut has depressed prices and made it difficult for LNG
exporters to turn a profit, said Adam Sieminski, an energy
analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Russia has the advantage in Europe due to its proximity and
pipeline connections.
NORD STREAM
Europeans will be watching to see whether Trump clarifies
his administration's position on a new pipeline to pump Russian
gas to Germany, known as Nord Stream 2.
The U.S. Senate in June passed a package of sanctions on
Russia, including provisions to penalize Western firms involved
in the pipeline. The new sanctions have stalled in the House of
Representatives.
The U.S. State Department has lobbied against the pipeline
as a potential supply chokepoint that would make Europe more
vulnerable to disruptions.
The threat of sanctions adds to tensions between Washington
and Berlin. Germany's government supports the pipeline, and
Trump's position on it is a concern for European diplomats.
