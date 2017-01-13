BRIEF-Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares
* Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive officer Marillyn Hewson on Friday, a Trump transition officials said.
Trump, who takes office next Friday, said last month he viewed costs for the aerospace company's F-35 fighter as too high and would ask Boeing to price out an upgraded F-18. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Washington Newsroom)
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the company recorded one-time charges of about $4.6 billion.
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S