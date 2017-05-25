BRUSSELS May 25 U.S. President Donald Trump
told Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that he had been his favourite
to win the French presidential election and media reports that
he was backing far-right leader Marine Le Pen were wrong, a
French official said.
"You were my guy," Trump told the new French president when
they met for the first time in Brussels, the French presidency
official said.
Trump told Macron that, contrary to media reports during the
race, he had not backed Le Pen and had followed Macron's
campaign with great attention, the source said, adding that the
two leaders had spoken in English.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he did not know if
Trump had said this to Macron but noted that the two men had
good chemistry.
Centrist Macron beat National Front leader Le Pen in a May 7
run-off vote after a hard-fought campaign that pitted Macron's
pro-European views against Le Pen's anti-globalisation, anti-EU
and anti-immigration stance.
After a policeman was killed in Paris in April by a
suspected Islamist militant, Trump told the Associated Press he
thought the attack would "probably help" Le Pen because she was
the candidate who is "strongest on borders". However, he said he
was not explicitly endorsing Le Pen.
Le Pen said she was best placed to defend France's interests
in what she called the "new world" of Trump and Russia's
Vladimir Putin.
