Jan 25 Shares of U.S. companies seen benefiting
from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border
wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline
expansion projects surged higher on Wednesday.
The stocks were leaders among a broad-based rally in U.S.
equities that helped push the benchmark S&P 500 to a
record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the
20,000 mark for the first time.
Standout gainers in the group included crushed stone and
concrete providers Martin Marietta Materials Inc, which
hit a record high, and Vulcan Materials Co, which surged
to just over a percentage point from a record high, as well.
Martin Marietta was last up nearly 3 percent at $241.25, and
Vulcan shares were higher by 2.5 percent at $135.68.
Trump is expected to begin signing executive orders aimed at
curbing illegal immigration on Wednesday, including a directive
to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, congressional
aides familiar with the plan told Reuters..
This follows his green-lighting of big energy pipeline
projects on Tuesday and a directive that contractors use
American steel.
That helped drive shares of specialty pipe maker Northwest
Pipe Co higher by 6 percent. The company's stock was up
another 2 percent early Wednesday at $19.27 after touching the
highest level in about 18 months earlier in the session.
