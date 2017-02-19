MUNICH Feb 19 U.S. Senator John McCain,
defending the media against the latest attack by President
Donald Trump, warned suppressing the free press was "how
dictators get started."
The Arizona Republican, a frequent critic of Trump, was
responding to a tweet in which Trump accused the media of being
“the enemy of the American people.”
The international order established after World War Two was
built in part on a free press, McCain said in an excerpt of an
interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that was released in
advance of the full Sunday morning broadcast.
"I hate the press. I hate you especially," he told
interviewer Chuck Todd from an international security conference
in Munich. "But the fact is we need you. We need a free press.
We must have it. It's vital."
"If you want to preserve - I'm very serious now - if you
want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a
free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am
afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties
over time. That's how dictators get started," he continued.
"They get started by suppressing free press. In other words,
a consolidation of power. When you look at history, the first
thing that dictators do is shut down the press. And I'm not
saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I'm just
saying we need to learn the lessons of history," McCain said.
McCain’s comments followed Trump’s tweet and came days after
the president held a raucous news conference at which he
repeatedly criticised news reports about disorder in the White
House and leaks of his telephone conversations with the leaders
of Mexico and Australia.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance
of a free press at the Munich conference on Saturday, saying, "I
have high respect for journalists. We've always had good
results, at least in Germany, by relying on mutual respect."
Merkel did not mention Trump specifically, but called
freedom of the press "a very significant pillar of democracy."
(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Mark Potter)