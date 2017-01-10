NEW YORK Jan 10 David McCormick has declined an
offer to be U.S. deputy secretary of defense in President-elect
Donald Trump's administration, a person familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday.
It had been unclear how seriously McCormick - an Army
veteran and former federal official who is now president of the
world's largest hedge fund manager, Bridgewater Associates LP -
had been considered for the post.
McCormick, who had previously been under consideration to be
Treasury Secretary, declined partly because he is happy with his
job at Bridgewater and the government role was not the right
fit, said the person, who requested anonymity because the
information is private.
Westport, Connecticut-based Bridgewater declined to comment.
McCormick did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment. The news of his withdrawal was first reported by
Bloomberg.
The Washington Post said the Trump team was considering
keeping the current deputy defense secretary, Robert Work, on
for at least several months.
Retired Marine General James "Mad Dog" Mattis has been
nominated to be Trump's defense secretary, succeeding current
Pentagon chief Ash Carter.
Before joining Bridgewater, McCormick, a West Point
graduate, was both a White House adviser and U.S. Treasury under
secretary for international affairs under Republican President
George W. Bush.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Additional reporting by
Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)