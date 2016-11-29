Nov 29 U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump holds more meetings on Tuesday as he forms his administration before taking over from Democratic President Barack Obama on Jan. 20. Trump's transition team said he was scheduled to meet with the following people: TUESDAY GARY COHN * Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer MARSHA BLACKBURN * Republican U.S. representative from Tennessee PETE HEGSETH * Veterans advocate who was formerly executive director of the group Vets for Freedom and a counterinsurgency instructor in Afghanistan MARION BLAKEY * President and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America and former CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, a defense industry trade group * Former Federal Aviation Administration administrator under President George W. Bush BOB CORKER * Republican Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, Tennessee Republican MIKE MCCAUL * House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security chairman, Texas Republican LOU BARLETTA * Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania, member of the House Committee on Homeland Security MITT ROMNEY * Republican presidential nominee in 2012 who was highly critical of Trump during this year's election RUDY GIULIANI * Republican former mayor of New York City (Reporting and Writing by Eric Walsh, Susan Heavey, Editing by Will Dunham and Grant McCool)