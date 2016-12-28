Dec 28 Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump resumed meetings at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, following the Christmas holiday as he prepares to take over the White House from Democrat Barack Obama on Jan. 20. Below is a list of meetings for Wednesday, according to Trump's transition team. WEDNESDAY DAVID RUBENSTEIN * Co-CEO, founder and director of Carlyle Group ISAAC PERLMUTTER * CEO of Marvel Entertainment, a unit of Walt Disney Co ABEL MALDONADO * Co-owner of Runway Vineyards * Under consideration for agriculture secretary ELSA MURANO * Former U.S. undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush * Under consideration for agriculture secretary TOMMY THOMPSON * Former U.S. secretary of health and human services under President George W. Bush, former governor of Wisconsin * Will discuss healthcare reform RON LAUDER * President of the World Jewish Congress HEALTHCARE LEADERS * John Noseworthy, president and CEO of the Mayo Clinic * Paul Rothman, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine * David Torchiana, president and CEO of Partners HealthCare * Delos Cosgrove, president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic * Bruce Moskowitz, physician (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon and Bill Trott)