BERLIN Jan 28 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the fundamental importance of the NATO alliance and that all NATO members must pay a fair share for their collective security, the two leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Trump and Merkel spoke by telephone on Saturday about issues including the Middle East, North Africa, their ties to Russia and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a German government spokesman said, in a statement approved by both countries.

He said Merkel and Trump agreed to expand their cooperation in combating terrorism and militancy.

Trump accepted Merkel's invitation to attend a summit of G20 industrialised countries in Hamburg in July, and said he looked forward to welcoming Merkel to Washington soon.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Ralph Boulton)