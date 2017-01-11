NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not wait for negotiations with Mexico to be completed before starting to build a wall along the two countries' border.

"I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico which will start immediately after we get into office, but I don't want to wait," Trump said at a news conference.

He said his vice president-elect Mike Pence is "leading an effort to get final approvals through various agencies and through Congress for the wall to begin."

"Mexico in some form ... will reimburse us," Trump added. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Washington Newsroom)