By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Feb 1 U.S. military officials met
with a Mexican delegation in the southern Mexican border city of
Tapachula on Tuesday to discuss security initiatives, sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Lori Robinson, chief of the U.S. Northern Command, and Kurt
Tidd, head of the Southern U.S. Command, attended the session,
two people familiar with the matter said. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity so they could discuss the meeting.
It was one of the first known meetings between U.S. and
Mexican officials since U.S. President Donald Trump took office
earlier in January. Trump has threatened to upend years of
cooperation between the two neighbors with divisive rhetoric on
trade and security.
One of the sources said the talks focused on Mexico's
commitment to securing its southern border to keep out criminals
and illegal immigrants. The source said that U.S. Ambassador to
Mexico Roberta Jacobson also attended.
It was not clear who represented the Mexican government, but
Mexico's Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Luis
Videgaray was not present.
U.S. Northern Command spokesman Michael Kucharek confirmed
that Robinson and Tidd visited Mexico on Jan. 31 as part of
"continued coordination in partner nation security," adding that
the two men also went to Honduras and Guatemala.
A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said, "The
southern border visit has been planned for months and gave U.S.
authorities a chance to learn first-hand about the challenges
Mexico faces in protecting its borders." The spokesman did not
provide further details.
The relationship between the United States and Mexico has
become strained as Trump vowed to build a wall between the two
countries to keep out illegal immigrants, drug dealers and
criminals and make Mexico pay for it.
A summit between Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena
Nieto that had been planned for January was canceled after Trump
tweeted that it would be better for the Mexican leader not to
come to the summit if Mexico would not pay for the wall. Pena
Nieto canceled.
Trump has threatened to levy a hefty tax on imports from
Mexico to the United States to pay for the wall, further
angering Mexico.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Mexico and Idrees Ali in
Washington, D.C.; Additional reporting by Christine Murray;
Editing by Toni Reinhold)