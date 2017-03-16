By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio on Thursday said the city would suffer huge cuts to a
wide array of services and capital funding, jeopardizing
everything from housing inspections and senior services to
transit projects and counter-terrorism efforts, under President
Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.
"New York City is directly in the crosshairs of this budget
proposal," de Blast said at a City Hall news conference.
"If this is the opening salvo from President Trump, I can
tell you he's about to meet with huge resistance from all over
the country," he said. "We're not gonna take it lying down."
The biggest city in the United States, New York would lose
86 percent of its budget for housing preservation and
development, or about $136 million, with Trump's proposal on
Wednesday to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant
program.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors on Thursday said that the
proposal would "severely hurt" many people in cities of all
sizes, towns, and suburban and rural areas.
New York City would lose as much as $190 million in federal
funds to fight terrorism, and the city's public schools would
lose about $100 million, officials said.
Proposed reductions to federal transit programs threaten the
city's Second Avenue Subway extension and a plan to build a new
passenger train tunnel under the Hudson River, part of Amtrak's
$24 billion Gateway Program, de Blasio said.
About 700,000 families would lose access to a program that
helps pay for heat and energy costs. In addition, the New York
City Housing Authority, the nation's largest public housing
program, would see its capital fund cut by about two-thirds, or
about $220 million, and another $150 million, or 13 percent, of
cuts to operations.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ)