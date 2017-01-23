CALGARY, Alberta Jan 22 The Trump administration's main concerns about trade are the U.S. deficits with Mexico and China, Canada's ambassador to the United States said on Sunday, adding: "I don't think Canada is the focus at all."

David MacNaughton also told reporters that U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had agreed to meet "very soon." (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)