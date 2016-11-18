Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
BRUSSELS Nov 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by telephone on Friday and agreed the "enduring importance" of the Western military alliance.
"The president-elect and the secretary general both underlined NATO's enduring importance, and discussed how NATO is adapting to the new security environment, including to counter the threat of terrorism," NATO said in a statement.
The two leaders also discussed defence spending and agreed that "progress has been made on fairer burden-sharing, but that there is more to do," in an apparent reference to the United States far greater outlay on its military to protect Europe.
Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska
