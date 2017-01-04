Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 3 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday he will hold a news conference on Jan. 11 in New York.
Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has not held a news conference since he was elected on Nov. 8. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)