BEIJING Feb 24 China on Friday dismissed
renewed pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump over its role
in North Korea, saying the crux of the matter was a dispute
between Washington and Pyongyang.
Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that China
could solve the national security challenge posed by North Korea
"very easily if they want to", turning up pressure on Beijing to
exert more influence to rein in Pyongyang's increasingly
bellicose actions.
China has made clear that it opposes North Korea's nuclear
and missile programmes and has repeatedly called for
denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and a return to
negotiations between Pyongyang and world powers.
It has also insisted it is dedicated to enforcing U.N.
sanctions against North Korea.
"We have said many times already that the crux of the North
Korean nuclear issue is the problem between the United States
and North Korea," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
told a daily news briefing, responding to Trump's remarks.
"We hope the relevant parties can shoulder their
responsibilities, play the role the should, and together with
China play a constructive role for peace and stability on the
Korean peninsula and for its denuclearisation," he added.
China announced on Saturday last week it was banning imports
of coal from North Korea, after it tested an intermediate-range
ballistic missile.
North Korean state media issued a rare reproach of China on
Thursday saying its main diplomatic backer was "dancing to the
tune" of the United States for halting its coal imports because
of its nuclear and missile programmes.
The North's state-run KCNA news agency did not refer
directly to China by name but in an unmistakable censure it
accused a "neighbouring country" of going along with North
Korea's enemies to "bring down its social system".
Asked about the report, Geng said the U.N. sanctions were a
clear signal of opposition from the international community
about North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes and that
China would enforce them.
However, he also described China and North Korea as being
friendly neighbours.
"We are willing to work with North Korea to promote the
stable and healthy development of relations," Geng said, adding
North Korea was well aware of China's position on its nuclear
programme.
